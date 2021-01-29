Rebel Wilson Says She's Been Treated Differently After 60 Pound Weight Loss

When it comes to Rebel Wilson's recent weight loss, she says a bigger change has come in the way people treat her as opposed to her own thoughts on her body.

The 40-year-old actress made an appearance on The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin radio show, and said she's been noticeably treated better by others after her weight loss.

"I think what's been really interesting to me is how other people treat you," Wilson said. "Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you. And now that I'm in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, 'Is this what other people experienced all the time?'"

Wilson also pointed out that she was happy with the way she looked even before her weight loss.

"I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I've always been quite confident," Rebel said. "So, it wasn't like I wasn't confident and then now I'm, like, super confident."

Wilson recently shared a bathroom selfie on Instagram with a message about self-confidence.

"Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like 'dammmm girrrrrl ...you're smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are,'" she wrote.

In November, Wilson hit her goal weight of 165 pounds after her "Year of Health." Last month, she reflected on why she chose to prioritize her fitness and a healthy diet during an Instagram Live chat.

"What I was doing was to improve my overall health and to improve my whole lifestyle to make me a happier, healthier person," she said. "I'm so glad that I did it. The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put a goal weight because I needed some tangible thing... But I am really glad that I did it because I think it was time. I've been overweight for about 20 years."