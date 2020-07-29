Rebel Wilson Posts Bikini Selfie and Videos Amid Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson is continuing to work on her fitness and her hard work is paying off! The 40-year-old Australian actress took to Instagram and TikTok to show off her bright green bikini look, posting one shot of her in the water and captaining it with two winking emojis.

She also shared a bathroom selfie in the bikini look to her Instagram Stories, which showed off a bit more of her trim figure.

"Mermaiding," she captioned the pic.

Rebel Wilson/ Instagram Story

Wilson also had some fun in the swimsuit look on TikTok, sharing some shots of her in the bubbling water jets and also splashing water in the air to the tune of Jason Derulo's "Savage Love."

Wilson has been documenting her weight loss journey in recent months as she works toward her goal of 165 pounds. In January, Wilson declared that 2020 is going to be "The Year of Health."

Last week, Wilson posted a picturesque shot of herself in a skin-tight workout look, writing, "Closer each day... 🎶"

She's also recently posted videos of her boxing workouts and one of herself flipping a tire, jokingly writing, "Starting the week off right! Look out @chrishemsworth & @liamhemsworth 👀 Australia’s latest action hero is turning it up! 💪🏻."