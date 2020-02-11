Rebel Wilson Flaunts Impressive Weight Loss in Cutout Bodysuit for Halloween

Rebel Wilson is having a good time in 2020! After declaring it her "Year of Health" back in January, the 40-year-old Australian actress had some much-deserved fun on Halloween while also showing off her killer costume and impressive new physique.

"Just call me: RONA (Warrior Princess) ...destroying ‘rona wherever I go 😝," Wilson captioned a series of videos showing herself in a black cutout bodysuit, metallic bra top and matching cape with pink boots. The Pitch Perfect star also wielded some weapons of choice including a pair of nunchaku and a fake dagger, strapped to her thigh. Behind her hanging from a tree was an object that represented the coronavirus and in one Boomerang clip, she goes to hit it with with a giant stick like a piñata.

Wilson also enlisted several female pals for a slow-motion video of themselves strutting across a lawn, writing, "TOGETHER WE ARE: THE NUN-CHICKS 💪🏻 @marissamontgomery @annachi.wilson @bamastunts."

The fun continued into the late evening as Wilson showed off her moves in the dark, writing, "Happy Halloween 🎃 Are you guys socially distancing nun-chilling? P.S. My leg dagger almost stabbed me here 😜"

Wilson didn't end her Halloween festivities there! On Sunday, she and rumored boyfriend Jacob Busch rocked some skeletal face paint for Margot Robbie's Halloween bash.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Story

Theactress wore a stunning black gown to the soiree and posed with Busch in a series of shots.

Last month, Wilson revealed she's six pounds away from her goal weight of 165 pounds.