Rebel Wilson Confirms More Sizes for Clothing Collection After Criticism

Rebel Wilson is expanding her capsule collection. After the 42-year-old actress faced criticism for a lack of size-inclusivity in her and girlfriend Ramona Agruma's R&R Club, she took to her Instagram Story to announce that more colors and sizes are in the works.

"In success we are planning on doing more colours and and sizes for R&R CLUB," Wilson wrote, according to screenshots obtained by multiple outlets.

Wilson added that the lack of sizing diversity -- there's an XS, S, M and L/XL option -- is because she and Agruma "are experimenting with this limited capsule collection of only two pieces in limited sizes."

Currently R&R Club, which has also faced criticism for its cost, offers only two items -- a hoodie and sweatpants -- in one color for a combined price of $328.

Wilson concluded her posts by asking her followers, "What colours or sizes would you be interested in for sweats for R&R CLUB?"

Wilson's latest business venture debuted last month just days before the actress announced she'd welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce, via surrogate.

Watch the video below for more on the new mom.