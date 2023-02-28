Rebel Wilson Called Disney CEO Bob Iger for Permission to Propose at Disneyland

Getting the green light for a lovely moment. Rebel Wilson is opening up about her picture-perfect proposal, and what went into getting the go-ahead to make it happen.

The Pitch Perfect star revealed earlier this month that she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma got engaged after Wilson popped the question at Disneyland.

Wilson recently spoke with Drew Barrymore during an upcoming episode of her daytime talk show and recalled how she actually called Disney CEO Bob Iger for permission to propose inside the iconic theme park.

"He's the big, big boss and I thought, 'Well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland,'" Wilson recalled. "I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in and, you know, I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, really romantic."

Recalling the heartfelt proposal, Wilson admitted that she wasn't even totally sure how to actually pull off the proposal itself.

"She said yes. And I was like, 'Do I get down on one knee? What do I do?' And I was like, 'I may as well,' so I got down on one knee," Wilson recalled. "And then she was like, 'What are you doing?' And goes, "Well, you can’t be the only one on your knee,' so she got down as well."

While the proposal went off without a hitch and was as perfect as Wilson had hoped for, the actress admitted that she was a bit emotionally overwhelmed with happiness after the fact.

"It was just beautiful and she said yes and then I was like, 'OK, great!' And then I was so overwhelmed that afterwards we went on a ride, this new ride they had, and I kind of collapsed afterwards," she remembered. "Because I’d never been engaged before, or proposed to, or proposed. So it was such a huge thing in my life."

"I literally collapsed on the floor for five minutes. And then I go, 'OK, I’m good. Let’s get churros and move on,'" she added with a laugh.

Wilson shared photos of the proposal to her Instagram earlier this month. The pics saw the pair in matching pink and white striped sweaters and jeans in front of Cinderella Castle at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. The first photo sees Agruma stretching out her hand to reveal the stunning rock, with the newly engaged couple sharing a sweet kiss, while the second shot sets the scene.

Situated in a private corner for the occasion, Wilson and Agruma were surrounded by large bouquets of pink, white and yellow roses, with rose petals littering the floor and the air as they celebrated the happy moment.

Wilson went public with her relationship with Agruma in June. Since then, the 42-year-old actress has welcomed 3-month-old daughter Royce -- via surrogate, whom she co-parents with the Lemon Ve Limon founder, 38.

Check out Wilson's interview on Thursday's new The Drew Barrymore Show. Check here for local listings.