'Real Housewives' Star Ramona Singer Says She and Daughter Avery Tested Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer is the latest celeb to reveal that she's had the coronavirus. The reality star and her daughter, Avery, 25, both tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, she told People this week.

"We both found out we have the antibodies, so we donated our plasma," Ramona, 63, said, noting that she felt unwell in February but didn't get tested, attributing her symptoms to her Lyme disease diagnosis.

"I had no energy," she recalled. "I just wanted to stay in bed all day. I felt very tired, and I also had severe headaches."

A positive test for COVID-19 antibodies indicates that a person has been exposed to the virus, though the CDC warns the test may be inaccurate and does not indicate immunity to the virus.

In March, Ramona and her daughter traveled to Florida to quarantine with Ramona's ex-huband, Mario Singer, in Boca Raton, where Avery also exhibited symptoms of the virus.

"She just thought maybe she had a cold or a sinus infection, because she wasn't able to taste food and she lost her sense of smell," Ramona explained. "We kept her quarantined in a separate part of the home because, not realizing I had already been sick, I was afraid my Lyme disease had weakened my immune system and I would be more vulnerable to catching an illness."

The family got tested together in May, before Ramona and Avery returned to New York. "We all got tested. Avery and I both tested positive, but Mario was negative," she said. "We are all so lucky that we have our health."

"When I was on the plane, I wore a mask the whole time, I wore gloves the whole time, and I was washing down everything," Singer said. "I was -- and continue to be -- extremely socially responsible."

RHONY recently returned to the air for the remainder of its 12th season after a pandemic-motivated hiatus. Coronavirus production shutdowns have shifted how Bravo's hit series are produced across the board, with shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Vanderpump Rules filming reunions remotely on video chat. It remains to be seen if RHONY’s season 12 reunion will also be shot at home (the show still has months of episodes left to air before that decision comes), but when ET spoke with with Sonja Morgan in May, she was hopeful that the ladies would be able to reunite in person.

"I think we'll be OK [by then], and that’s just me with my psychic powers and my advisers," Sonja said. "Our reunion will be live by then, yeah. It’s funny how I do see that everybody’s come together and reunited over this, so we’ve been really tight all of us girls just, you know, taking care of each other."

"Ramona has Lyme disease, which has me very upset because if she could sit still for two seconds and stop ramming around to take care of herself and take the meds...it can really spiral, so, yeah, I was worried about Ramona, particularly," she added.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Check out the cast's new midseason taglines -- a franchise first! -- below: