'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 11 Trailer: Teresa Giudice Jumps Back Into Dating

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's 11th season is set to be more explosive than ever.

The trailer dropped on Wednesday, and features the cast facing cheating rumors and Teresa Giudice dating again following her divorce from Joe Giudice after 20 years of marriage.

"I want to get my peach kissed," she bluntly tells the other women over dinner, as a few handsome men are shown. "When you love someone, you f**king lick them upside down."

Meanwhile, Teresa is also creating drama for the other couples as she's seen telling someone on the phone that her own sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, has been texting with another man who isn't her husband, Joe Gorga.

"Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number," she says. "They've been texting all day."

Teresa also appears to allude to Jackie Goldschneider's husband, Evan, being unfaithful.

"Why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around?" she says at a party as the camera shows Jackie and Evan.

But the most emotional fight in the trailer is between Teresa and her brother, Joe. Joe and Melissa are upset that Teresa's ex-husband has been talking publicly about them and Joe completely loses his cool.

"You're going to defend him?" he shouts at Teresa, before slamming his fist onto the table. "F**k that piece of s**t. He put my mother in a f**king grave. Do you f**king understand that?"

Teresa and Joe's mother, Antonia Gorga, died in March 2017. She was 66 years old. ET learned at the time that Antonia was admitted to a local hospital for pneumonia three months prior, and was never released.

Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Meanwhile, Teresa recently went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

"The BEST thing that came out of 2020 ❣️" Teresa captioned a picture of the two.