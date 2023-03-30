'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 15 Trailer Is Here -- and Kim Zolciak Is Back

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back for another season of shade, drama and iconic cameos.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton and Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross all return for the new installment as the 'Wives contend with their issues from last season and face a whole new host of conflicts. From Kenya and Marlo's continuously contentious feud to the newly fractured relationship between Kandi and Marlo, there is no shortage of beef in the first look at the new season.

At one point, Kandi tells Marlo during a heated argument, "The only reason I'm crying right now is because I can't choke your a**, b**ch!"

Meanwhile, in another scene, Marlo slams Drew as a "deranged, bad-bodied actress."

Of course, what's a new season without some old faces?

Sheree is reunited with OG castmates Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow for the first time since season 1 of the series.

While Kim recently made headlines after the auction of her home in Alpharetta, Georgia -- due to foreclosure -- was canceled, she seems more than ready to party with her RHOA alums for a night out in the trailer. The She By Sheree designer marks the special occasion by pointing out something different about her former co-star, noting in the preview, "Kim, your t*ts look smaller."

Cynthia Bailey, another RHOA alum who exited the series after season 13, is also featured in the trailer as she returns to support Kenya in her business ventures.

But of course, the season won't be all catfights and reunions. Kenya seemingly takes the first steps into finding new love, Sanya battles with her husband about splitting up their full house of nine, and Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes join this season as friends who bring their own drama to the party.

The trailer also gives a glimpse into how Drew's recent filing for divorce from husband Ralph Pittman will feature in the season, showing the beginnings of the end for the estranged couple. During an emotional couples therapy session, Drew admits, "Ralph has moved out of the bedroom. I have no more tears to cry."

Ralph seems to take their marital troubles with more aplomb as he says with a laugh, "Who hasn't filed for divorce?"

In a later clip, the actress is seen crying as a producer asks her if she's ready to talk about their relationship after her co-stars react to the news hitting the media.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.