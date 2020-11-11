'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Production Is Shut Down After Crew Member Gets COVID-19

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are putting things on hold for the time being.

ET has learned that production on Bravo's reality show has shut down for two weeks out of an abundance of caution after a member of the production team tested positive for the coronavirus. The show -- which features Housewives Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams,Kenya Moore and newcomer Drew Sidora -- was filming its 13th season.

Just last month, the first trailer for the upcoming season, premiering Dec. 6, was released. The clip featured footage from Cynthia's bachelorette party, Porsha's arrests amid the Black Lives Matter protests, Kenya's continued marriage woes and adjusting to the new normal of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

RHOA is one of many Hollywood productions to pause production after cast or crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, TheReal Housewives of New York City suspended production after one member of its crew contracted the virus.

Other major productions also put on hold for a period of time included Jurassic World: Dominion,The Batman movie with Robert Pattinson, Chicago Med, Young Sheldon, Riverdale and more.

See how Hollywood productions are navigating filming in the time of the coronavirus in the video below.