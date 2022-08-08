'Real Girlfriends in Paris' Season 1 Trailer Feels Like 'Real Housewives' Little Sister -- Watch!

Bravo fans will be shouting, "J'adore!" thanks to the network's new series, Real Girlfriends in Paris.

The network debuted a first look at the show's first season on Monday, with the vibes feeling like a mix of old-school Bravo: it's a tad Ladies of London, a hair Princesses Long Island meets Gallery Girls and a bit like Real Housewives, Jr.

Real Girlfriends follows six, young American explants in the City of Light/Love. Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito have all relocated to Paris to experience adventure and start their adult lives in the most romantic city in the world. According to Bravo, the episodes will see the women navigate careers and romantic rendezvous, along with a little conflict and a lot of personal grown.

Anya acts as mentor/matchmaker within the group. As she puts it in the trailer, "Raising five young American women in Paris is a full-time job, and I would love to see them off with a nice, young French man."

Check out the sneak peek here:

Read on for each Girlfriend's official cast bio.

Anya Firestone is an artistic, bubbly and resilient woman who loves all things French culture. She has lived in Paris on and off for the last decade, has a master's degree in French cultural studies, and is licensed by the French government to give tours at every historical and cultural venue in Paris. As an inventive hostess, she often has gatherings and weekly Shabbat dinners in her Parisian apartment that she shares with her fiancé, Mathieu, and their precious pup, Zsa Zsa. Anya exudes her quirky personality everywhere she goes, and her affectionate presence makes her the go-to shoulder to lean on when the ladies are feeling homesick or needing advice.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Emily Gorelik visited France while attending NYU and decided she was going to stay. She has lived in Paris for two years and while still perfecting her French, she prides herself in knowing enough to order in cafés, date French boys and, of course, shop. Emily is pursuing a degree in luxury design management with the dream of bringing her mom's interior design brand to Paris. When presented with a once-in-a-lifetime fashion internship, however, she is faced with the decision of following her parents' path or creating her own.

Kacey Margo is a Southern California native who traveled to Paris while taking time off for a semester in college. Bitten by the Parisian bug, she fell in love with the culture and quickly secured a temporary role as an English teacher in a French classroom. The instability of her work situation has forced her to bounce between Paris, L.A. and New York for a few years, but she has recently returned to the City of Lights and is determined to stay. Unfortunately, complications with her visa could get in the way.

Margaux Lignel is a free spirit looking for love, fun and lasting friendships. She has been educated at some of the best schools in the world, including the American School in Paris, FIT and the Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design. Born to French parents in New York, she spent most of her formative years traveling back and forth to Paris and just moved into a new apartment in the 5th arrondissement. Margaux is yearning to chart her own path, on her own terms and figuring out exactly what she wants to do next.

Adja Toure is a high achiever with an Ivy League degree from Cornell. Having visited Paris growing up, she has dreamt of returning as an adult. With her family scattered across the country, she has always felt at home in France. Fatigued by her current job, Adja begins to consider a career pivot into the beauty space. While putting this next phase in motion, she dips her toes into the dating scene but will need to combat her trust issues first.

Victoria Zito is a small-town girl with big fashion dreams. Born and raised in Texas, Victoria was always encouraged by her mother to stay close to home and stick to what she knows. With a burning passion for fashion, though, Victoria moved to Paris in 2017 with a scholarship to Parsons and is currently the head designer at nascent fashion brand Chloe Colette. Recently divorced, Victoria is ready to start a new chapter and focus on herself and explore all the romantic opportunities Paris has to offer.

Real Girlfriends in Paris premieres on Monday, Sept. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT, after a supersized episode of Below Deck Mediterranean. Episodes will stream on Peacock the next day.