Raven-Symoné Punches Back Against Criticism: 'Imma Do What Makes Me Happy'

Raven-Symoné would like her critics to know that she isn't fazed by them. The 36-year-old actress posted a TikTok video highlighting some of the backlash she's gotten since returning to Disney Channel for her hit show, Raven’s Home, and showing exactly how she would like to respond to said criticisms.

In the video, Symoné -- who looks dapper in an all-white suit with a dainty floral detailing and no top underneath -- walks closer to the camera as comments she's received appear onscreen.

They read: "'Ooh I’m telling Disney.' 'You ruined my childhood.' 'You got old.' 'She’s still relevant.'"

"My public response: silence. My brain: 36 years in the game and people can’t handle the truth that imma do what makes me happy…. Wifed up, stacked up, and mindin' my own DAMN business…" Symoné captions the rest of the clip, referencing getting married to her wife, Miranda Maday.

Symoné and Maday tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in 2020, and during an appearance on Tamron Hall, the pair shared details about their whirlwind romance. After meeting at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles, Symoné purchased a one-way ticket for Maday to come to New York. When Maday accepted her offer, the rest was history.

Meanwhile, Symoné recently spoke with ET to celebrate the 100th episode of Raven's Home, a sequel series to the iconic Disney show, That's So Raven. The milestone episode featured the return of Anneliese van der Pol, who played Chelsea on That's So Raven and Raven's Home.

The actress departed the series ahead of season 5 after the show underwent a soft reboot with new characters in a new city.

Symoné called having van der Pol back on set "great."

"The phone call was easy. Jed Scott and Anthony, the other EPS of the show had a wonderful idea to make the 100th episode a 100th celebration on camera as well. So we're celebrating off camera, on camera," she shared. "I can't even take full responsibility for the comeback. It's everyone involved, even Disney Channel because they know how important it is. And especially for a kid show to last, as long as it has. It's amazing."

Symoné previously told ET that she is a "believer" in trying to bring "as many people as we can" to the show, including iconic characters from That's So Raven, and she stands by that statement.

"We have calls out to everyone that has ever been a part of the Raven Baxter family, even from the original show to now," she promised. "So, there are lots of calls out. Some people have voicemails, some people still have two ways. So, as long as we can speak, I'm sure we're good."

When it comes to celebrating the milestone of both TV shows, Symoné said it's "amazing to be able to be a part of a show that has changed the course of my career."

"I have been a part of the Raven Baxter franchise since I was 14 years old. I'm 36 now. And through this show, I've been able to learn how to produce. I've been able to learn how to direct. I've been able to learn how to write a script and I'm able to transform who I am as an artist through this process and meet some amazing people through it. So it's been amazing and I'm so happy where we are right now," she gushed.

"I hope the legacy of this show is that no matter where you live and who you're friends with, you can always create an amazing family," she concluded. "Because it's about love and sticking together and standing up for one another and it's OK to be different. And if you have visions, don't tell anybody, just save the world."