Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Fatal Shooting at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in L.A.

Rapper PnB Rock was killed in a robbery and shooting at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday, ET has confirmed.

PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was most known for his 2016 song, “Selfish.”

The shooting took place at the famed restaurant on Main Street and Manchester Avenue around 1 p.m. Social media posts reveal the rapper was eating at Roscoe’s with his girlfriend before the attack.

According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, Los Angles police Capt. Kelly Muniz said that the assailant brandished a firearm after entering Roscoe’s and demanded jewelry from PnB Rock. “He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” Muniz said.

Following the shooting, PnB Rock was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 2:00 p.m.

In addition to his hit, "Selfish," which peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100, the rapper also collaborated with YFN Lucci on the 2017 track “Everyday We Lit." His most recent work, “Luv Me Again,” was released earlier this month.