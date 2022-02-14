Rams' Andrew Whitworth Addresses His Daughter Reading a Magazine at Super Bowl LVI

Andrew Whitworth was delighted by his daughter's viral moment. The Los Angeles Rams' offensive tackle won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but some fans were more focused on what the youngest of Whitworth's four children was doing in the stands.

Katherine, who Whitworth shares with his wife, Melissa, went viral when Super Bowl viewers spotted her reading during the big game, instead of watching her dad defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on the field.

"Oh, it’s special," Whitworth told Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Monday. "She’s the fourth one and the hardest one. That’s her. She's so cool."

"She’s just her in every moment, and that’s what makes her special," he praised. It’s that fourth one that’s just the strongest, the toughest and who-she-is the most, out of all of them. That’s why we love her so much."

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Whitworth was awarded the NFL's highest honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which honors a player's volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field.

"It's been a pretty special four days, I'll say that," Whitworth said of winning the prestigious award and Super Bowl LVI. "... It's just unbelievable to have this moment."

"There's so many people you wanted to win it for," he added. "It's really cool to enjoy that moment and look at your family, your friends, all the people in the organization that have put their hearts and souls into it and just embrace each other."

At 40 years old, Whitworth is one of the oldest players in the league. While he wasn't ready to say whether or not he plans to return for another season, Whitworth couldn't be more pleased about how this one ended.

"These four days of having the opportunity to win Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and then win a Super Bowl, I don't know how I could ever beat these four days and have a more special moment in my life," he said. "I couldn't have more gratitude to the league and to my experience, honestly, to my teammates and all the people that are involved. It's just so special when moments like this happen and I couldn't be more grateful for it."