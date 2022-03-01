Ralph Ahn, 'New Girl' Actor Who Played Tran, Dead at 95: Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris Pay Tribute

The New Girl cast is mourning the death of a memorable actor. Ralph Ahn -- who played Nick Miller's silent pal, Tran, on the hit comedy -- died last week. He was 95.

Korean news outlet YNA reported that Ahn died in Los Angeles after having recently been admitted to the hospital due to an illness. No cause of death has been released at this time.

Aside from his work on New Girl, Ahn has 42 credits to his name, dating back to 1952. He has made numerous appearances on popular TV shows, including ER, Gilmore Girls, The King of Queens, and Suddenly Susan.

On Monday, actor Jake Johnson, who shared several hilarious scenes with Ahn in New Girl, posted photos of himself and the Korean-American actor from on his Instagram. "RIP. So much fun to work with. He gave so much with literally no lines," Johnson wrote. "I loved when he was on set. I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family/friends."

Zooey Deschanel, who played New Girl lead Jessica Day, commented on the post, writing, "😢 Noooooo."

Lamorne Morris, who played Winston Bishop on New Girl, also shared a photo of Johnson and Ahn, writing, "Damn. RIP to Ralph Ahn. He played Tran on New Girl. Always the funniest scenes in the episode. This man lived a lot of life, keep his friends and family in y'all thoughts and prayers."

Hannah Simone, who played Cece Parekh on New Girl, commented on Morris' post, writing, "He was so funny and made everyone in a scene with him funnier. Love to his family and friends ❤️"