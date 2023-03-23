Raiders' Foster Moreau Stepping Away From Football After Hodgkin's Lymphoma Diagnosis

Raiders free agent tight end Foster Moreau is stepping away from the NFL after announcing on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. As he noted in a social media post, the 25-year-old only found out about his condition because of his free agent status. He was conducting a routine physical with the New Orleans Saints' medical staff and that's when his diagnosis was revealed.

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life-changing for me," Moreau tweeted. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football.

"At this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I'm grateful for the support and thankful for [the] people who have stood firm with me. There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

"That being said, I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!"

According to the American Cancer Society, Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body's immune system. It is most common in early adulthood and the average age of those diagnosed is 39. The five-year survival rate for all diagnosed patients is currently about 89%.

Moreau was drafted in 2019 by the Raiders in the fourth round out of LSU. The New Orleans native had risen to be a key piece in the Raiders' passing attack and is coming off a 2022 season where he notched career highs in receptions (33) and receiving yards (420).

In 61 career regular-season games (34 starts), Moreau has 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

