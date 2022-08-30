Rachel Zoe Sweetly Celebrates 31-Year Anniversary With Husband Rodger Berman

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe celebrated her three-decade relationship with husband Rodger Berman on Monday, honoring the 31st anniversary of all their years together on Instagram.

"I have loved you @rbermanus from this day 8.29 ❤️ 31 years ago…" Zoe wrote in the caption. "We have done this life together and I cannot wait to see what is yet to come. Happiest anniversary to my person 🙏🏻❤️."

The slideshow, set to "Yellow" by Coldplay, features photos of the couple all the way back to their beginnings in the '90s, often dressed to the nines together in a collection of mostly fashion event photos and official portraits.

Zoe also added a joke to the end of her caption, teasingly telling fans, "And Yes everyone we met in kindergarten."

In actuality, Zoe and Berman began dating in 1991 and married in 1998. They celebrated 24 years of marriage in February, and Zoe honored the day with another Instagram post. "Thank you for this crazy life we do together it has been the ride of our wildest dreams," she captioned a wedding slideshow, this time set to "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri. "Thank you for supporting my love for watching teen romance movies on repeat (hence the background song from twilight ) and for bringing me Starbucks at 6am daily 🙏🏻Happiest Anniversary babe I love you the most and I am still the luckiest bride of all 💘."

Zoe and Berman share two children, Skyler and Kaius. According to her Instagram Story on Monday evening, the family spent the night celebrating their last night of summer with a bonfire before the children returned to school this week.