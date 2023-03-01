Rachael Ray to End Talk Show After 17 Seasons

The Rachael Ray Show is coming to an end. On Friday, the 54-year-old TV personality announced that her long-running talk show will end with its current 17th season.

"In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael," she told Deadline in a statement. "However I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career."

"My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution… That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios," she added. "Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together."

CBS Media Ventures' president, Steve LoCascio, also issued a statement to the outlet regarding the end of Rachel Ray.

"When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a game-changer in the daytime space. She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor," he said. "We're proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We'll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we'll always be family.”

Ray's Daytime Emmy Award-winning program premiered in 2006, and featured her sharing recipes, interviewing celebrities and giving fans a peek inside her personal life.