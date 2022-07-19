Quinta Brunson Transforms Into Oprah Winfrey for 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Quinta Brunson has transformed into TV royalty. The Abbott Elementary star and creator is slated to take on the role of Oprah Winfrey in The Roku Channel and director Eric Appel's upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, coming this fall.

In newly released stills from the highly anticipated project, the actress' transformation into the daytime talk show icon was revealed for the first time. In the shot, Brunson's Winfrey appears to be interviewing "Weird Al," played by Daniel Radcliffe, in his closet.

"Let's get #weird," Brunson quipped on her Instagram Story, captioning the still of herself in character.

The two are in star-studded company as Evan Rachel Wood has been cast as Madonna, Rainn Wilson will portray Dr. Demento, Toby Huss is dad Nick Yankovic and Julianne Nicholson will be featured as mom Mary Yankovic.

Wood recently unveiled her impressive impression of the queen of pop during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "She was very nasally and everything she said was very intentional and, um, she disarms everyone that interviews her by sort of looking at them," Wood explained as she slipped into her imitation of Madonna's voice.

Courtesy of The Roku Channel

As for Radcliffe, he's gotten Yankovic's stamp of approval.

"I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film," the star said. "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."