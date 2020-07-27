'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Completely Shaves His Head – See the Bold Transformation

Antoni Porowski is rocking a new 'do! The 36-year-old Queer Eye star took to Instagram on Sunday to debut his new buzz cut.

In the photo, a mask-clad Porowski looks away from the camera while eating outside at a restaurant. The pic gives a perfect view of his now-short 'do, a big change from the slicked-back and styled head of hair for which he was known.

"Number of times I almost put food through my mask: 3," Porowski quipped in the caption.

Porowski's Queer Eye co-stars supported his new look in the comments with Jonathan Van Ness dubbing it, "Quarantine makeover realness."

"Took me a second to figure out who this was!!! ♥️🔥 ," Bobby Berk confessed.

Original Queer Eye star Carson Kressley even weighed in, telling Porowski, "I love the new lid!"

Porowski also took to his Instagram Story to shared videos of him teaching a pup to eat out of its bowl, while also giving fans another look at his buzz cut.

Antoni Porowski

