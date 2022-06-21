'Queen of the Universe': Mel B Joins Vanessa Williams, Trixie Mattel and Michelle Visage for Season 2

Mel B has joined the star-studded panel of Queen of the Universe season 2. The global superstar will appear alongside returning judges, Vanessa Williams, Trixie Mattel and Michelle Visage, as well as returning host Graham Norton as they search for the most talented drag queen who can perform live in front of an audience.

Mel B replaces Leona Lewis, who was part of the panel during season 1 when Brazil’s Grag Queen was awarded the top prize. The singer and Spice Girl, of course, has no shortage of experience when it comes to reality competitions, having previously judged on America’s Got Talent, The X Factor (U.K.), The Masked Singer (Australia) as well as presented Lip Sync Battle (U.K.).

Mattel, meanwhile, recently opened up to ET about what she loved most about judging the competition. “Every day my jaw was on the floor,” she said. “These are some of the most amazing singers in the world and they do it in a wig and heels. It’s, like, unbelievable.”

“I just love judging,” Mattel continued, revealing that she got great advice from Visage on how to do it. “She said, ‘Think about it. They are away from their family, their moms, their boyfriends, their regular audience members. You’re their only lifeline to tell them how they can do better. So, just tell them what you think they need to learn to do it. Take your and their feelings out of it.’”

Mattel added that she wanted to return to Paramount+ series “‘cause I really felt like I helped them.”

Queen of the Universe season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+.