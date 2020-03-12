Queen Latifah's 'The Equalizer' to Air After 2021 Super Bowl on CBS

CBS has set Queen Latifah's The Equalizer with the plum-Super Bowl LV slot, the network announced Thursday.

The new drama series, a reimagining of the classic 1980s series, will launch Sunday, Feb 7, 2021 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (time approximate after post-game coverage), before moving to its regular Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT time period the following week.

Latifah plays Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star in the one-hour series.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will also broadcast a special original episode after the Super Bowl, following late local news.

Additionally, FBI will air following the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT (time approximate after post-game coverage).

An original weekend broadcast of The Late Late Show With James Corden will also air following the late local news.

“The Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game in primetime is the ultimate combination to promote and showcase an episode of a highly anticipated new series, a rising procedural drama and our acclaimed late night franchises,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment. “With these games and the GRAMMYs, CBS will have the biggest audience events on television for three consecutive weeks in early 2021. I can’t think of a better way to start the new year or a better promotional environment for our midseason schedule.”

CBS Sports culminates its coverage of the 2020-2021 NFL season with Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 (3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET) from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

