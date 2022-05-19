Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: Elton John, Diana Ross, More to Perform

The line-up for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration has been revealed! Sir Elton John, Diana Ross, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the artists who will perform at BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4.

The event at Buckingham Palace will feature a three-stage setup where the band Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity will all perform.

Join this star-studded line-up for an unforgettable night, celebrating some of the most significant moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign.



Watch the Platinum Party at the Palace from Saturday 4th June at 7.30pm on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer 👑 #PlatinumPartyAtThePalace pic.twitter.com/9zAjdJHVZW — BBC (@BBC) May 18, 2022

The band Queen and Lambert are set to open the two-and-a-half hour show, while Ross will be the closing performer. The event will mark Ross' first performance in the United Kingdom in 15 years. "I have had the honour of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family," Ross told BBC in a statement. "Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

Miranda, along with Andrew Llyod Weber, will also play a big part in the celebration, and cast members from The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will also perform.

"The evening will pivot around global themes that have been born, or evolved, during the breadth of Her Majesty’s reign due to extraordinary British and Commonwealth contributions including Fashion, Sport, The Environment, 70 Years of Pop Music and Musicals," a statement from BBC explained.

BBC also confirmed that David Beckham will attend the event and the evening will feature surprises from other artists.

Rod Stewart, who will be in attendance at the celebration, told BBC, “Queen Elizabeth has given incredible service to the United Kingdom over the last 70 years and I’m delighted to be able to join her in celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with the Party At The Palace. She has demonstrated to the world what a special person she is and how lucky we are to have her. This will be a momentous occasion.”

The Platinum Jubliee -- which marks the monarch's 70 years on the throne -- will air live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2. While the celebration is open to the public, advanced tickets are required.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed to ET that the pair and their children, Archie and Lilibet, plan to attend the Platinum Jubilee, but will not join the royal family during their traditional balcony appearance during the annual Trooping the Colour.

"After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement.

Those family members include Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, as well as Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their families.