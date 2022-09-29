Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death has been revealed. Her Majesty died on Sept. 8. She was 96.

According to her death certificate obtained by ET, Queen Elizabeth died of "old age." Her time of death was listed as 3:10 p.m. BST at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The National Records of Scotland published her death certificate on Thursday.

ET previously reported that the queen's eldest son, the now King Charles III, his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and her daughter, Princess Anne, were able to see her before she died. As for the rest of her family, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, they were not able to make it to Balmoral in time.

Concern over Elizabeth's health began earlier that morning when Buckingham Palace announced, "Following further evaluation this morning, the queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

In the days following her death, the queen's coffin traveled to Edinburgh, Scotland, and then London, before the official lying-in-state period where mourners queued up to pay their last respects. Her state funeral took place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey before the coffin traveled to Windsor, England, where she was laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip.

In June 2022, the queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. The queen had to sit out several of the week-long festivities due to her health and mobility issues, though she made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to close out the occasion.

She also penned a thank you note for those who participated, writing at the time, "When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee. While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."