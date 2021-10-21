Queen Elizabeth Returns Home After Spending the Night in the Hospital

Queen Elizabeth II has returned home. The 95-year-old monarch spent Wednesday night in the hospital for tests and observation.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told ET on Thursday, "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations."

According to the spokesperson, Queen Elizabeth returned to Windsor Castle "at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

The news comes a day after Queen Elizabeth announced that she would be canceling a planned trip to Northern Ireland on the advice of her doctors.

"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."

The queen gave her "warmest good wishes" to the people of Northern Ireland and expressed a desire to visit in the future.

A source told ET at the time that the decision to rest is not COVID-related, though the queen's condition is not currently being shared.

"She has had a packed schedule recently," the source says. "She is resting at Windsor Castle on doctors' advice."

