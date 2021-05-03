Queen Elizabeth Gets Two New Corgi Puppies Amid Prince Philip's Ongoing Health Issues

Queen Elizabeth II has some new additions to the family amid a difficult time. ET can confirm that the 94-year-old British monarch has welcomed two new corgi puppies.

The queen lost her last corgi, Whisper, in 2018. The queen has had pet corgis since her childhood, most of which were direct descendants from her original corgi, Susan.

She also posed with four of her pups for the 2016 cover of Vanity Fair.

Bettmann / Contributor

It's been a tough time for the queen as her husband, Prince Philip, has been hospitalized for weeks. Earlier this week, the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh underwent a "successful procedure" and has since been transferred to another hospital in London where he is expected to stay for several days.

In addition to her husband's health struggles, the queen and the rest of the royal family is dealing with the drama surrounding her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle's, upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Clearly this interview comes at a very difficult time for the royal family," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET, adding that amid all these stories regarding their family that "they are much more concerned with the more serious matter which is the health of the Duke of Edinburgh who is seriously ill in hospital."

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.