Quavo Reveals His Pickup Line That Got Girlfriend Saweetie’s Attention and Twitter Can't Get Enough

Quavo is a man of few words, but he makes them (and emojis) count. The Migos rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate his relationship with his girlfriend, rapper Saweetie, and revealed how he first hit her up.
Sharing a screenshot of his first exchange, Quavo revealed that the first thing he ever sent her was a snowflake emoji -- a reference to Saweetie's single "Icy Girl."
In response, Saweetie shot back an emoji showing a bowl of noodles, which was a reference to the Migos' single "Stir Fry."
That opening led to Quavo delivering a pick-up line for the ages -- "U so icy Ima glacier boy" -- and the rest is history.
Quavo shared the screenshot alongside a photo of the happy couple toasting cocktails, and wrote in the caption, "HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING."
Needless to say, fans couldn't get enough of how adorable Quavo and Saweetie's first conversation was, and they even discovered that Saweetie has a snowflake necklace engraved with the words "From Glacier Boy."
"Quavo even got @Saweetie a snowflake Snowflake pendant with the dm message on the back," one fan tweeted, along side a video of the rapper showing off her meaningful jewelry.
Because the emoji pickup line worked so well for Quavo, many on Twitter decided to borrow the idea and send out a ton of snowflake emoji DMs of their own. It mostly went as well as one would imagine.
Back in July, the couple opened up to GQ about their romance, and Saweetie admitted that she'd been into Quavo before they ever got together.
"He's always been fine to me," the "Tap In" rapper shared. "In a group chat [with friends], I would screenshot his picture and be like, ‘Damn.'"
The couple explained how they flirted over DMs, and eventually phone calls, for months in 2018 before ever meeting face to face. And when they finally had their first date -- at Quavo's favorite steakhouse, Stoney River -- he nearly choked on a crab cake.
"I'm still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he's, like, choking at the table," Saweetie remembers, with Quavo sharing that they still ended the night with an "intimate first," and that they "ain't look back since."
