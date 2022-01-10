Pussycat Dolls Say They Found Out Their Tour Was Canceled Via Nicole Scherzinger's Instagram

The news that the Pussycat Dolls' upcoming tour had been canceled came as a shock to fellow group members Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta, who claim they first learned of the cancellation via Nicole Scherzinger's public announcement on Instagram.

On Friday, Scherzinger shared the news via a statement posted on her personal account.

"Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD — we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty!" she explained on her Instagram Story. "With the ever evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be cancelled."

The statement continued, "I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I'm naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID."

"I can't put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us. Stay safe and healthy - Love and blessings.”

Instagram/@nicolescherzinger

Fans of the group, which includes Scherzinger, Bachar, Sutta, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt, were shocked to hear the news.

What's more, Sutta and Bachar claimed that Scherzinger did not share with them the decision to end the tour prior to her public statement.

"We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled," Sutta and Bachar said. "As of now, there has been no official notification of that."

"Either way, it seems as though it's the end of a chapter to an incredible, life altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for," they added. "To the fans, we love you. Trust us, this is not the outcome we had hoped for. We wanted it as much as you because we appreciate you all so much and it hurts our hearts you had to wait so long for an answer, but unfortunately it's out of our control.”

The ladies ended their statement by expressing that they had “big dreams” for the brand and plans for music that would promote “female empowerment,” and allow their voices to be heard.

“Thank you to all the fans that supported us unconditionally and love us to no end. We will always honor the essence of what the true definition of being a Pussycat Doll is," they concluded. "This tour may have come to an end but it is not the end of the Dolls story. We created a sisterhood that will live on..."

The Pussycat Dolls reunited in 2019. At the time, the band released their sexy single, “React," and announced their plans to hit the road.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, both the tour and new music were sidelined. In 2021, Scherzinger was also sued by the group's founder, Robin Antin, for alleged breach of contract.

In 2021, Sutta and Antin spoke with ET and confirmed that the group was together and “manifesting” their highly anticipated tour.

"Every day I wake up and I'm just manifesting, ‘We are doing it this year!’ but I don't know for sure. I don't have those answers, but what I do know is the fact that The Dolls are all together, we are not going anywhere, we all are going to move forward into the next phase of the reunion, that's a fact,” Antin said at the time.

Sutta added, “We're all so excited! We love each other, we have such a great relationship, and we can't wait to tour the world again together.”