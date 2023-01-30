'Proud Family': LaCienega Battles Gymnastics Legend in 'Louder and Prouder' Season 2 Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

The Proud Family's revival series, Louder and Prouder, will return for a second season of laugh-out-loud stories in February. But before fans can dive into the new installment, ET is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at what viewers can expect in the upcoming batch of episodes.

Building off the standout success of the series debut, season 2 of Louder and Prouder will continue to highlight culturally specific experiences of the Black community and address universal topics with various storylines that include self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth.

One such example is an upcoming episode featuring Olympians Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes, who voice themselves in a special guest voice appearance. The episode follows LaCienega Boulevardez (Alisa Reyes) as she discovers she's naturally skilled at gymnastics because of her gigantic feet. The teen becomes an overnight sensation and national sports hero, which leads to her friends and family cashing in on her success and putting immense pressure on LaCienega not to fail.

In ET's exclusive clip, LaCienega makes it to the Olympic trials, with Douglas and Dawes commentating and Hernandez serving as the newcomer's competition. LaCienega is good, but will she make it to the Olympics? Watch the clip below.

Season 2 of Louder and Prouder welcomes back the cast members who reprised their roles from the original series. That includes Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Reyes as LaCienega.

The season will also include the new cast of voices that quickly became fan favorites, like Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, EJ Johnson as Michael Collins, Asante Blackk as Kareem, Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins, Bresha Webb as CeCe and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

All episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ Feb. 1.