Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Pic of Her Mother Holding Her and Nick Jonas' Newborn Daughter

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her mother's birthday on Thursday with an adorable photo highlighting three generations of her family's women. In the pic, posted to Instagram, Priyanka sits on the couch with her mother, Madhu, who holds Malti, Priyanka's newborn daughter whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

"Happiest birthday Mama," the 39-year old actress and model captioned the Instagram post. "May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!"

Priyanka also referenced a whirlwind vacation Madhu took in celebration of her big day. "Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani," she added.

Priyanka and Nick announced the arrival of Malti via surrogate in January. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," they both wrote on Instagram.

They announced the girl's name -- Malti Marie -- in April. Malti is a Sanskrit word for small, fragrant flower or moonlight.

In May, the new parents celebrated Mother's Day with the first picture of Malti. Along with the photo, they also shared that she spent 100 days in the NICU after her arrival.

"I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital," Nick, 29, told People during an interview with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas.

"It's eye opening in a lot of ways. And I think it was really important for us to just share that. And make sure that people know that whatever their journey is, whether it's something like we went through or diabetes or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone," he added.



Also in May, Nick told ET that fatherhood has "changed everything for the better," and shared that his baby girl gets exclusive concerts when he serenades her.

"I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful," Nick said. "I'm singing just a lot of, you know, old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that's on the iPod or whatever, but I sing."