Priyanka Chopra Says She and Nick Jonas are 'Building Traditions' for the Holidays (Exclusive)

When it comes to holiday traditions, Priyanka Chopra is sticking to what she feels is most important this holiday season -- being with the ones you love.

The Matrix Resurrections star spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the film's premiere in San Francisco, California, over the weekend, about her plans with husband Nick Jonas this holiday season.

"I think we're still about building traditions," she said of her husband of three years. "Our big tradition is trying to spend Christmas together because we're always doing so many things apart."

Chopra added that when it comes to plans, her focus is "just being home with the family."

The 39-year-old actress has a lot to celebrate this year as she prepares to debut her new Matrix character, Sati. Chopra rocked a custom strapless Halpern dress on the red carpet with shimmery silver details and a bold burnt orange fan-style accent.

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

"These are the colors of my character," she explained. "So I just thought I’d have a little fun with the only premiere we've had in, like, three years now."

Chopra is thrilled to be a part of the franchise in the latest installment.

"It’s crazy. It feels so incredible to be part of this incredible cast, this iconic movie, but also such fun people making an incredible movie that people are going to enjoy and have been anticipating for almost 20 years," Chopra said, adding of the film's star, Keanu Reeves, "He looks at people. He understands what happening, and that’s an amazing quality about him."

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters on Dec. 22 and will be streaming on HBO Max.