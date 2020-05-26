Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate 2nd Anniversary of Their First Date With Heartfelt Posts

Two years after their first date at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared some sweet words with each other on social media on Monday.

The smitten couple posted photos and reflected on how happy they have made each other during their time together.

“2 years ago today we took our very first picture together,” Chopra, 37, captioned a photo of the couple at the Dodgers game. “Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights... ❤️😍.”

Jonas, 27, also posted a pic of the couple, writing, “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years ❤️❤️ @priyankachopra.”

The Dodgers date was part of a fun string of outings the pair enjoyed over Memorial Day weekend in 2018. The memorable weekend also saw them reportedly catch Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl and get cozy on a yacht.

But it was the baseball game that marked the official beginning of their romance. “They sat really close and were talking to each other a lot during the game,” an eyewitness told ET after the game. “They didn’t show any PDA. It was just the two of them and they definitely were acting very friendly, and couple-like.”

Months later, the two tied the knot in an extravagant Indian wedding, among other celebratory ceremonies, in December 2018.

Jonas talked to ET about balancing marriage and work at the Jumanji: The Next Level premiere in December 2019.

"We have an incredibly beautiful balance in our lives and an understanding of our priorities. That's the most important thing," he said.

On Monday, Chopra also paid tribute to other loved ones -- her parents -- in honor of Memorial Day.

“Both my parents served in the Indian Army.. and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world,” she tweeted along with a photo. “Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. #memorialday. @madhuchopra.”

