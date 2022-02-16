Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Marries Elisa Achilli

Cue "Can't Help Falling in Love" because Priscilla Presley's son is a married man.

Priscilla's only child with ex Marco Garibaldi, Navarone, married his girlfriend, Elisa Achilli. "Navarone and Elisa are MARRIED!!!" Elvis Presley's former wife shared via Instagram on Tuesday. "The wedding was at the beautiful Schloss Hunigen Hotel in Switzerland. I couldn’t be happier!"

According to photos Priscilla posted online, the couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony. According to People, Elvis' friend, talent manager Jerry Schilling, watched the event virtually and could be seen on a screen behind the couple.

"They've been together for four years," Priscilla told People, "and we've all have been waiting patiently for this day."

In a Christmas 2020 Instagram post, the 34-year-old Them Guns frontman revealed Elisa accepted his proposal. "SHE SAID YESSSS!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS!!" he captioned an Instagram photo of her wearing a ring. "#Engaged#MERRYCHRISTMAS #happyholidays."

As the bride gushed to People, "Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I'm so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife."