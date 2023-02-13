Priscilla Presley Slams 'Dishonest' Bam Margera, Denies Giving Him Elvis Presley's Belongings

Priscilla Presley has fired back at claims she gave away some of Elvis Presley's belongings to Bam Margera.

A week ago, Priscilla and Bam made headlines when the former Jackass star posted photos and video of them together on social media. Now, Priscilla is sharing her version of the story behind that meeting after it was alleged she gifted him a ring and robe that belonged to the late King of Rock and Roll.

"I always welcome fans to take photos with me when they ask. I love and appreciate them. Bam Margera has betrayed both myself and my son," she said in a statement to ET. "When I was asked by my son to have a 'new friend' come over for a visit, I had no idea who he was or that later he would choose to post photos and false stories. He came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan. Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling."

She further accused Bam of filming inside her home without her consent and denied ever giving him any memorabilia. "At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis'. I still have everything he ever touched," she said. "I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him. I have always protected them for the fans."

Continued the grieving mother, "Elvis belonged to all of you, and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything. I do hope this man gets the help he needs and does what is right."

Priscilla said she and her son, Navarone, "want no further communication" with Bam and called him "a dishonest and unstable individual."

As for the items in question, TMZ reported, citing Priscilla's team, that the ring is actually Bam's and the robe did not belong to Elvis. ET has reached out to Priscilla's rep for comment.

Meanwhile, Bam took to Instagram to issue an apology to Priscilla, but further claimed it was actually Navarone who gave him the items. "I want to apologize to @priscillapresley and Navarone Presley for my behavior. I’m very sorry and embarrassed, and I can’t apologize enough for acting like a jackass," he wrote. "Navarone gave me a robe and ring that I gave Phil to be a part of Phil’s Elvis stuff. I’m making Navarone a $10,000 Heartagram necklace because I love his band @themgunswith hopes to record and tour. I’m sorry."

Days earlier, rapper Michael Atha, known as Yelawolf, posted a photo of himself wearing the supposed Elvis ring. "Priscilla gave Bam one of Elvis’s robes and a ring of his as well the other night in L.A," he claimed. "Bam gifted that ring to me .. it popped on my finger like it was made for me and I can’t lie it was a bit emotional .. Elvis was my first piece of vinyl .. it was also a gift when I was only 7 years old .. some things are just too amazing not to share with you all .. thank you Priscilla and thank you BAM I love you bro .. I’ll cherish this forever !! …"