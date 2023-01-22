Priscilla Presley Delivers Emotional Tribute to Lisa Marie During Memorial Service

Priscilla Presley remembered her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, during her memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday.

Priscilla, 77, spoke to the masses who congregated to pay their respects to her and Elvis Presely's daughter, who died on Jan. 12. She was 54.

The grieving mother took the podium and spoke about her daughter's life, and her love for her children: daughter Riley, twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood, and her late son, Benjamin. Priscilla read a message and poem from one of her granddaughters, who spoke about their love for their mom.

"I'm going to read something that my granddaughter wrote, for all of you. And this says it all," Priscilla shared, reading from her phone. "I have no idea how to put my mother into words. The truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to people all over the world. But mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, in much more ways than one."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

"Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her. But as she always said, 'I'll do my best,'" Priscilla continued reading, before getting to the poem itself, titled "The Old Soul."

"In 1968 she entered our world, born fragile, tired, yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long. Childhood passes by with a glimpse of her green eye. She then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leading her to suspicion. Could this be the angel who takes me home?" Priscilla read, fighting back tears.

"Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivors guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death," she continued. "Now she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love. She knew that I loved her. I fear I'll never touch her. But the old soul is always with me. She doesn't drift above."

"That says it all, and thank you all for being here," Priscilla concluded, speaking to the audience. "Our heart is broken, Lisa, and we all love you."

The emotional ceremony was attended by Elvis star Austin Butler, while Sarah Ferguson spoke, and Billy Corgan, Axl Rose and Alanis Morissette all performed.

The service was open to the general public, and was livestreamed for those who could not attend in person.

Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland alongside her son, her father and other family members, including Elvis' parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae. There is also a smaller memorial stone for Elvis' twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 12 after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Shortly thereafter, Lisa Marie died.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," a rep for the family confirmed to ET. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."