Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Gets Engaged to Boyfriend of 11 Years

Congrats to Lady Amelia Spencer! Princess Diana's niece is engaged to Greg Mallett, her boyfriend of 11 years.

Mallett shared the news on Instagram on Monday, revealing he had proposed last week. "So this was the best day of my life," he captioned a slideshow of images of him and Amelia. The blonde beauty proudly shows off her gorgeous ring in the pics.

"22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15," he added.

"I couldn't love you more. happiest day of my life!" Amelia commented on Mallett's post.

Her father, Charles Spencer, tweeted on Monday, "So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."

So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet. pic.twitter.com/MKx9UpsBJB — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 27, 2020

Amelia's sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, also recently got engaged. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar last year, Kitty opened up about how attention has increased on the family since cousin Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

"It was definitely unexpected," she said of the fame she experienced just one day after Harry's ceremony. "[My Instagram followers] went from 17,000 to half a million in one night. I thought I had someone else’s phone when I woke up the next morning."

"I had to turn my notifications off because my phone was going to die," she added. "[I thought,] 'Can I still FaceTime my cat and put it on my Stories?'"

