Prince William Writes Letter on Behalf of Himself and Prince Harry to Princess Diana's Charity

Prince William is teaming up with his younger brother, Prince Harry, to support the charity set up in their late mother's name. The Duke of Cambridge penned a letter on behalf of himself and Harry to The Diana Award -- a charity supporting young people established in memory of his mother Princess Diana following her death in 1997.

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty," William wrote. "Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever. This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks."

Harry stepped down as a senior member of the royal family on March 31, but has remained heavily involved with his royal charities and patronages, including the Invictus Games, which were postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently chatted with ET about Harry's involvement with his charities, saying, "I've spoken to the CEOs of the number of charities that Harry’s been in touch with. Well Child, The Diana Award, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust to find out how involved Harry has been or if it's all gone quiet, and absolutely it hasn't. Harry picks up the phone very regularly. He and Meghan have handpicked the charities and organizations to work with very carefully and quite deliberately because they're charities that they care about. The idea that they would just go over to America and forget about these charities and organizations, particularly in Harry’s case, they've been a part of his life for so long that's absolutely not the case."

As for William and Harry's relationship, things have gotten better since quarantine began.

"William and Harry are in touch," Nicholl added. "They are on the phone, they have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays. And I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone to each other and get back in touch."

