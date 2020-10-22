Prince William Gets Distracted by Fast Food, Sparks Hilarious Tweets

Prince Harry might have been the one to move to America, but it's Prince William who's showing a real interest in Kentucky... Kentucky Fried Chicken, that is. The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge was distracted by someone's KFC meal at the fast food chain earlier this week while out with his wife, Kate Middleton, for an official event.

After viewing the Hold Still photography exhibition that documented the quarantine lives of many around the United Kingdom, William was photographed looking through the window of a local KFC near Waterloo Station in London.

Of course, KFC couldn't pass up this excellent marketing opportunity and posted the image to their U.K. and Ireland social media accounts.

"William whispered quietly to himself; 'Oh, I just can't wait to be wing,'" read the first tweet. The account followed that up by writing, "I'm sad I didn't call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh."

William whispered quietly to himself;



“Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing” pic.twitter.com/oKlQPiV3YJ — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

Apart from daydreaming about some fried chicken, William has been hard at work recently, attending events while practicing socially distancing and wearing a mask.

On Thursday, he visited the Oak Cancer Centre at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London. He also stopped by London's St. Bartholomew's Hospital with Kate on Tuesday ahead of the exhibit appearance.