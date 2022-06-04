Prince William and Kate Middleton Missing Lilibet’s 1st Birthday Was ‘No Intended Slight,’ Source Says

Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family were all traveling on the day Lilibet was celebrating her first birthday at home, but it wasn't to avoid it.

A source tells ET, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the royal family that included Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward all traveled to different parts of the UK to visit those who are celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The source is adamant the events were not planned to avoid Lilibet's birthday at home.

"It's simply a coincidence they fell on the same day," the source said. "There was no intended slight."

It's easy to see why some might interpret it as much, especially since the relationship between William and Harry appear to be quite cold. In fact, Megan and Harry weren't seated next to Kate and William at Platinum Jubilee event on Friday. Meghan and Harry were seated alongside Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and their respective husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The next day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among those within the royal family to wish Lilibet a very happy first birthday. William, Kate and two of their three children -- Prince George and Princess Charlotte -- later turned up in Wales for a visit at Cardiff Castle ahead of the action-packed day. The family greeted well wishers and even got a close-up look at a collage depicting both the queen and William and Kate.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a source close to the family says they plan to spend their daughter's birthday at Frogmore Cottage and are expected to see the queen at Windsor Castle. The queen, of course, met Lilibet for the first time on Thursday after Trooping the Colour, a source confirmed to ET.