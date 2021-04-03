Prince Philip Undergoes Procedure for Pre-Existing Heart Condition

Prince Philip is resting and recovering after undergoing a "successful procedure" on Wednesday. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was recently transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital after spending half of February in King Edward VII's Hospital in London.

Early Thursday morning, Buckingham Palace shared that Queen Elizabeth II's husband "underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew's Hospital."

And it seems the duke isn't ready to go home just yet. The Palace added that he will remain in the hospital "for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days."

Prince Philip was first admitted to the hospital in mid-February on the advice of his doctor. At the time, a source told ET that the decision was a purely precautionary measure.

On Wednesday, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, spoke about her father-in-law's condition while visiting a COVID-19 vaccination center in London.

"We heard today that he’s slightly improving," she reportedly said during the engagement. "So, that’s very good news. We’ll keep our fingers crossed."