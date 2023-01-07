Prince Harry's Memoir Triggers Feelings of Betrayal: 'No One in the Family Trusts Harry Anymore,' Source Says

Prince Harry has deeply upset the royal family with bombshell revelations in his upcoming memoir, Spare, so much so that a source tells ET "no one in the family trusts Harry anymore."

A source close to the royal family tells ET that Harry's memoir is "deeply upsetting" to King Charles III and that while the book has gone easier on the new king -- and instead targets his brother, Prince William -- Harry "still makes jabs at his father."

A second royal source shared with ET that "no one in the family trust Harry anymore" and that he knows "these types of personal revelations have crossed a line." Despite all of this, ET has learned King Charles would still like to mend his relationship with Harry and hopes to heal the rift between his two sons.

Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have refused to comment despite the onslaught of allegations when excerpts from the book were first published by The Guardian. In the book, Harry says his father warned him and Prince William "not to make my final years a misery."

King Charles has previously made clear he loves both his sons and while the relationship is "extremely strained," the second source says, "[Charles] is a father first and understands that family disagreements do transpire."

The source adds: "If Harry genuinely wanted to work things out, of course people would listen."

On the outside looking in, it seems Harry's done irreparable harm. According to Roya Nikkhah, the royal editor for The Sunday Times, Harry has been written out of the script for the king's upcoming coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends. Nikkhah also reported that Charles will break with tradition when he scraps royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch. She added that only William will perform that role.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that William is "devastated" and "privately seething" at Harry's revelations, which includes allegations that William physically assaulted him, leaving him visibly injured on his back after angrily speaking about Meghan Markle in 2019.

In a preview of an upcoming interview with ITV, the Duke of Sussex has expressed he wants both his father and brother "back" in his life amid ongoing tensions with the royal family.

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back," Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby.

While Harry is willing to reconcile with the pair, he tells ITV that neither William nor Charles has shown any willingness to mend their strained relationship.

"They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," Harry said.

Harry's full interview with ITV and 60 Minutes and ITV air Sunday.