Prince Harry Will Not Be Allowed to Wear His Military Uniform at Queen Elizabeth's Vigil

Don't expect to see Prince Harry sporting his military uniform for any of the events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's death and upcoming funeral. The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex will not be permitted to wear his uniform for any of the official events, including the vigil at Westminster Abbey, according to multiple reports.

This news comes after Harry referred to his grandmother as his "Commander-in-Chief" in a touching tribute.

“That’s been a tough pill to swallow, and one that has been the most painful for [his wife] Meghan [Markle] to witness him go through,” a source close to the couple said in the book. “It’s the one that made Harry emotional.”

Harry is later quoted in the book talking to a major at an event, saying, “I am devastated that I am having to step down."

“It was so unnecessary,” Meghan reportedly told a friend of the decision to strip Harry of his military titles. “And it’s not just taking something away from him; it’s also the entire military veteran community. You can see how much he means to them, too. So why? The powers [of the institution] are unfortunately greater than me.”

As a retired serviceman, Harry served in the army for 10 years, rising to the rank of captain and undertaking two tours of duty in Afghanistan. Harry's dedication to the armed forces has been clear in much of his professional work. His most noteworthy achievement for the veteran community is the creation of the Invictus Games, an athletic competition for wounded service men and women.

