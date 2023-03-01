Prince Harry Talks Getting 'in Trouble' With Meghan Markle at the Beginning of Their Relationship

The cultural differences between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proved to be problematic at the start of their early romance.

While answering "The Colbert Questionnaire" during an appearance on Tuesday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Harry revealed that some of the language discrepancies between British and American terms, "got me and my wife into a lot of trouble in the beginning of our relationship."

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex and his 41-year-old American wife met in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018. In his tell-all memoir, Spare, Harry touched more on the "trouble" that the cultural differences caused the couple.

"Meg said something I took the wrong way. It was partly a cultural difference, partly a language barrier, but I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: Why's she having a go at me?" Harry writes. "I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly -- cruelly. As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop."

He writes that Meghan left the room for 15 minutes and he found her in the bedroom.

"She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that," he continues, noting that the exchange led to him seeking therapy.

During the Colbert Questionnaire, Harry added that his favorite smell was his wife, and teased host Colbert about his own wife, Evie.

"I can't possibly have more love in my life. Have you met my wife?" Colbert asked Harry.

"Yes, we met earlier. I have dinner plans with your wife, actually," Harry joked.

"Nothing would make her happier," Colbert quipped, noting that Evie is a self-proclaimed "Anglophile" with an obsession surrounding the British royal family.

"I got no hostility against you guys because you took my family's land back in the day, no big deal. I'm over it," Colbert joked, saying Evie's affinity for the royals is the "only thing" they disagree on.

"I'm reading this book going, 'Get 'em, Harry!'" Colbert jokingly added of Spare, which delves into Harry's struggle within his estranged family.