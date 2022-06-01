Prince Harry Says Princess Diana’s Voice Is ‘Even Stronger in My Life’ Now as a Husband and Father

Prince Harry made an appearance Friday during a virtual ceremony to honor recipients of the Diana Award, and reflected on how he feels Princess Diana's presence now more than ever.

The Duke of Sussex made the remarks on what would have been the late royal's 61st birthday, adding that "there isn't a day during the past two and a half decades where I haven't thought about the mark she left, not only on me and my brother, but on all of our lives."

The Diana Award aims to honor young people who work to improve the lives of others. Established in 1999, the award goes to recipients as young as nine and up to 25. This year, 180 young philanthropists were honored for their work, and Harry said he couldn't help but see her legacy when he sees them at work.

"I see her legacy in all of you," Harry said. "I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corners of the world. And, I see my mum's legacy when I look at my own children every day."

Harry, who shares two children -- Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 -- with Meghan Markle, also spoke about how his mother inspired him to "fight for a better world."

"My mother instilled in me, and in all of us, a drive to speak up and fight for a better world," he said. "And now, as a husband and a parent, my mother's voice is even stronger in my life. All of you have helped keep her voice alive by showing the world how each small action counts, how kindness is still valued, and how our world can be better if we choose to make it so."

At the end of the virtual ceremony, Harry said that "no matter who you are or where you're from or what your background is, you can create positive change in our world." He added, "I know the memory I hold of my mum will never fade, because I see her spirit in each of you. So, thank you for keeping her fire alive."

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

“You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts," the father of three wrote. "Your stories are remarkable. Many of you face huge challenges in the face of difficult times, yet you are tirelessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for us all."

William continued, "Thank you for your compassion, bravery and absolute determination. You truly are the personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all."