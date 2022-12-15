Prince Harry Says He Believes Meghan Markle Miscarried Due to the Stress of Her Legal Battle With the Tabloids

Prince Harry is making what could be his most damning claim yet against the British tabloid media in the newly released episodes of his and wife Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Volume II, which dropped on Thursday and features the final three episodes of the series, details the couple's exit as senior members of the royal family as well as Meghan's legal battles against Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday, which printed a private letter she had written to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

The couple also speaks about the heartbreaking moment when Meghan miscarried a baby while in the process of moving into their home in Montecito, California, in 2020, while also continuing to fight the Mail on Sunday's legal appeal.

Meghan recalls being pregnant and not sleeping from the stress of the case. Her friend and former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, recounts visiting her friend, saying that Meghan told her, "I'm having a lot of pain."

Netflix

"She was holding Archie and she just fell to the ground," Spencer says, visibly emotional.

Meghan reveals, "The first morning we woke up in our new home was when I miscarried."

In a separate interview, Harry passionately blames the lawsuit and the tabloids for the tragic event.

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing," he says, before clarifying, "Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created, caused by that? 'Course we don't. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was. I can say from what I saw that the miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

Netflix

Meghan's legal team won both the initial case against the Mail on Sunday and the newspaper's appeal, forcing the paper to print an apology on the front page.

Throughout the series, the couple talks about the impact the negative stories had on their lives and relationships. Meghan notes that she initially thought no one would believe the tabloids until she was at a public visit in Liverpool and a woman spoke to her, saying, "What you're doing to your father is not right."

She says the moment made her realize that people really do believe what the papers were writing, saying, "My entire center was rocked to its core."

Things take an even darker turn when the series covers the bots and trolls posting online hate and the death threats the duchess and her children have received.

Meghan tears up talking about it, saying these are the things that keep her up at night.

"Are we safe? Are the doors locked? Are my babies safe?" Meghan questions, noting that this is what makes these things real and not just a tabloid story.

Netflix

After Meghan and Harry's loss, the series shows the couple welcoming their daughter, Lilibet, in June 2021.

"There was something that felt so complete once we had Lilibet," Meghan says.

Harry also compares his 1-year-old daughter to his late mother, Princess Diana.

"I think at the moment I see a lot of my wife in Archie. I see a lot of my mum in Lili," the proud dad shares. "She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes, sort of golden, reddish hair."

Volumes I and II of Harry & Meghan are currently streaming on Netflix.