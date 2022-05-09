Prince Harry Runs in a 'Girl Dad' Shirt for Daughter Lilibet While Promoting Travel Project

Prince Harry is embracing being a girl dad. The Duke of Sussex recent flexed his acting muscles in a short promotional sketch for his non-profit organization, Travalyst, and showed his love for his baby daughter, Lilibet.

In the video, Harry jogs through the forest when he is stopped in his tracks by a "rating agent" (played by Our Flag Means Death star Rhys Darby), who grills him about having dropped a candy wrapper on a beach in New Zealand four years ago.

The whole sketch is meant as an advertisement of sorts for Travalyst, which is a global initiative partnering with major travel booking websites that is seeking to rate different resort locations and travel destinations based on their ecological impact and how green they are.

However, the one sweet detail that has really drawn attention is Harry's adorable T-shirt, which is emblazoned with "GIRL DAD" written in bold block stencil font.

The sketch sees Harry himself getting rated by Darby, who gives him three stars at first -- due to the candy wrapper incident -- but then he earns another half-star for buying locally sourced honey and using minimal towels while on that same trip.

According to Travalyst, the organization wants to be "the driving force that paves a new way to travel, helping everyone explore our world in a way that protects both people and places, and secures a positive future for destinations and local communities for generations to come."

The video comes a month before Harry and wife Meghan Markle are set to celebrate Lilibet's first birthday! Check out the video below for more on the happy family.