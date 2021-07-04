Prince Harry Returns to Family in California After UK Reunion With Prince William

Prince Harry is stateside once again. The 36-year-old royal returned to the United States on Saturday, following his U.K. reunion with Prince William.

Harry and William came together at Kensington Palace in London, England, on Thursday to unveil the long-awaited statue of their late mother, Princess Diana. After a few days in the area, Harry returned back to California; photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Harry at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday morning. Meghan Markle, Archie and Lili did not accompany Harry to London.

The statue unveiling -- which occurred on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday -- came amid reports of tension following Harry's exit from senior royal duties and his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET the brothers came together to present a "united front" at the event.

"I think both of them have wanted today to be about the statue, about remembering Diana's legacy, and not about the rift that has really overshadowed the coverage of the royal family for the past 18 months," Nicholl shared. "So they clearly went to a lot of effort to deflect from this rift between the two of them."

Nicholl said she feels the brothers made a concerted effort to make the event specifically about "their mother [and] her legacy, [by] crucially putting on a united front to remember Diana."

According to Nicholl, Harry and William "seemed relaxed in each other's company."

"There wasn't any sign of tension between them," she said. "I thought Harry particularly looked quite jovial, he looked like he was really enjoying the day."

Nicholl also addressed whether or not William and Harry had a private meeting before the event to come to a consensus on how to present themselves during the unveiling.

"There has been a lot of speculation about a meeting, both before the unveiling of the statue and after," she expressed. "I think one of the biggest problems in all of this has been the breakdown of trust. The fact that conversations, private conversations, have been leaked to the media. I think every effort is going to go into making sure that any conversation that has taken place is going to remain private."

