Prince Harry Publicly Reunites With Prince Charles and Prince William at Prince Philip's Funeral

This is Harry's first visit to the U.K. since March 2020, when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, wrapped up their duties as senior members of the royal family. Harry, 36, Meghan, 39, and their 1-year-old son, Archie, have since moved to California. Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Harry's second child, was not cleared to travel by her doctor, and watched the televised service at home in the U.S.

Philip's funeral was held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex was seen with his brother, William, in a processional behind their grandfather's coffin. Prince Philip's coffin was placed upon a custom Land Rover that he himself designed and several members of the royal family, including Harry, William and Charles, all walked behind it. Standing in between Harry and William was their cousin, Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne.

Prior to his grandfather's death, Harry admitted to having friction with some family members during his and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey in February. He expressed affection for William, but said his brother and Prince Charles were "trapped" within the royal family. Harry also claimed that for a period of time amid his royal exit, his father stopped taking his calls.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET earlier this week the royal family had hope that Harry's visit for Philip's funeral could "thaw" any tensions.

"Well, I think there is every hope that this will be the beginning of the thawing of the rift between William and Harry," Nicholl shared. "We all know that it has not been an easy year, we know about the royal rift at the heart of the monarchy. We know that William and Harry have had a lot of problems over the past year and not least in the last month in the fallout of Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview. But I think the feeling certainly amongst senior royals and those who know the royals well, is that this will be an opportunity for the brothers to be together, to spend some much-needed time together."

Meanwhile, a source told ET last Wednesday that Harry and William had been in contact by phone. According to the source, both brothers "are united in their commitment to carry on their mother’s legacy despite the troubles that have existed over the past year."