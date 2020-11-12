Prince Harry Makes Surprise Emotional Video Call to Seriously Ill Kids

Prince Harry recently brightened the day of a group of special young people, surprising them with a heartwarming video call.

Harry participated in a video call that took place last Friday with previous winners of the WellChild Awards to share their stories and encourage people to nominate for the awards in 2021. The annual event celebrates the inspirational qualities of the U.K.'s seriously ill children and young people, as well as the dedication of those who go the extra mile to make a difference in their lives.

Harry jumped on the call with a smile on his face as the WellChild winners gave priceless looks of shock.

"The children and young people of WellChild are at the very heart of this charity because you guys just know who you are and don't pretend to be anybody else and because of that you inspire every single nurse, every single care giver, every single mum, every single dad, every single sibling," he told them. "And outside of the WellChild community as well you are inspiring people every single day."

Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007. The children's charity provides essential and practical support to ensure that the increasing number of seriously ill children and young people in the U.K. have the best chance to thrive and are properly supported at home with their families.

Meanwhile, it looks like Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will also have to video chat with his family back in the U.K this Christmas. Last month, ET learned from a source close to the couple that it's "fully anticipated that [the couple] will be at home in California and not be in the U.K. for Christmas." The source told ET that members of the royal family are "disappointed" that they won't be seeing 1-year-old Archie this holiday season.

