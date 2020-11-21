Prince Harry Is 'Aware of Everything' Happening Regarding Princess Diana's BBC Investigation

Prince Harry is fully aware of everything happening amid BBC’s investigation into a ’90s interview with his late mother, Princess Diana.

Amid reports that Harry has not been supportive of Prince William after he issued a public statement about the investigation into their late mother's controversial 1995 Panorama interview, a source close to the Duke of Sussex tells ET, "Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening."

"You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him," the source says. "He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him."

The source adds, "Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers."

Earlier this week, William released an official statement regarding the independent inquiry into Diana's controversial interview. The Duke of Cambridge welcomed the investigation, which is looking into allegations of unethical practices leveled against BBC's Martin Bashir, who conducted the interview.

The BBC recently announced they'd hired former British Supreme Court Judge John Dyson to lead the inquiry into claims that Bashir and the network misled the late princess into agreeing to sit down for the interview.

"The independent investigation is a step in the right direction," William said, according to the Palace's statement. "It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."

During the controversial interview -- which took place when Diana and Prince Charles were still married -- the Princess of Wales got shockingly candid about her and her husband's crumbling marriage, their infidelities, her eating disorders and her instances of self-harm, among many other controversial topics.

The report claims Bashir created fake bank documents to convince Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, that someone from their staff was leaking information about the royal family, and to subsequently coerce him into convincing his sister to agree to talk.

Spencer slammed the BBC following the Times' report, condemning the alleged behavior. The BBC refuted the report, claiming that internal memos and documents from the time indicate Diana confirmed in writing that the alleged bank statements played no role in her decision to take part in the interview.

However, the BBC claims they have now issued a formal apology to Spencer, and have initiated this inquiry to examine what, if any, unethical practices were employed behind the scenes at the time.

According to an October report in The Sunday Times, Bashir allegedly used several ethically questionable tactics to secure the interview.