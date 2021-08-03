Prince Harry Gets Candid on the Status of His Relationship With Prince William, Other Royals

"I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we-- you know, we're on-- we're on different paths," Harry says.

At Oprah's pressing, Harry adds, "The relationship [with William] is space at the moment. Time heals all things."

Throughout the interview, Harry also opened up about his strained relationship with his father, Prince Charles, as well as other members of the royal family. After originally saying Charles stopped taking his calls when "I took matters into my own hands," regarding his royal exit, Harry later clarifies that he and Charles are now speaking.

"There's a lot to work through there, you know? I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar," he says of Charles. "He knows what pain feels like, and this is-- and Archie's his grandson. But, at the same time, you know, I-- of course I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. And-- and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."

As for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Harry was very complimentary of the reigning monarch.

"I've spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years," he says. "My grandmother and I have a really good relationship... And an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She's my colonel in chief, right? She always will be."

Harry's wife, Meghan, also spoke about being at-odds with the royal family amid their official exit.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan said. "And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there's a lot that's been lost already."

The explosive interview covered topics from racism in the royal family to Meghan's struggle with suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie. Meghan also opened up about an incident she claims was falsely reported between her and William's wife, Kate Middleton, amid preparations for Meghan's 2018 royal wedding to Harry. At the time, there were several reports that Meghan brought Kate to tears, but in the new tell-all interview, Meghan says the reverse happened.

"There wasn't a confrontation, and I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologized," Meghan said of Kate. "And I'd forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me."

Last month, a source told ET that the brothers' relationship is "not where it once was."

"However, they are brothers and will support each other and are committed to coming together to honor their late mother's legacy," the source said at the time.

Following a year-long trial period, Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family last month. At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying Harry would be giving up his honorary military titles and the couple would both no longer be working with their royal patronages. They countered with their own statement saying they planned to continue offering support to their patronages "regardless of official role."

This contradictory statement apparently didn't sit well with William at the time.

"He feels that this statement that the Sussexes put out just moments after Buckingham Palace made the announcement was disrespectful," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously said of William. "Certainly the feeling at the Palace is that the tone of the email was disrespectful to the monarch. It's very unusual to hear anyone answer back to the queen, which is essentially, I suppose, what the Sussexes did in that responsive email."